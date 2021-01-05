Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to “Hold”

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is an internally managed hotel investment company organized to acquire and invest in hotel properties located primarily in large United States cities with an emphasis on the major coastal markets. The Company may invest in resort properties located near its primary urban target markets, as well as in select destination markets. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust focuses on hotel properties in the lodging industry. In addition, the Company may seek to acquire service properties in its primary urban target markets. “

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.85.

Shares of NYSE PEB opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $5.39 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.13.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.61). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The company had revenue of $76.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 22,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.98 per share, with a total value of $471,777.26. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,368. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEB. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 23.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 101.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 5,305 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Read More: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.