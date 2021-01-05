Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) to Buy

Schroders (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $51.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schroders plc is an asset management company. It manages on behalf of institutional, retail investors, financial institutions and high net worth clients. The company operates primarily in Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East and Africa. Schroders plc is headquartered in London, United Kingdom. “

SHNWF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Schroders in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America upgraded Schroders from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Schroders in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SHNWF opened at $45.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.40. Schroders has a 12 month low of $25.90 and a 12 month high of $48.39.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

