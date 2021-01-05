ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) Receives $6.10 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ZAGG Inc (NASDAQ:ZAGG) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.10.

ZAGG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered ZAGG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.45 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine raised ZAGG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get ZAGG alerts:

Shares of ZAGG opened at $4.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.13. ZAGG has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $115.46 million during the quarter. ZAGG had a positive return on equity of 11.51% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ZAGG will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ZAGG in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZAGG in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ZAGG in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of ZAGG in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of ZAGG by 384.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 62,521 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 49,609 shares during the period. 76.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZAGG Company Profile

ZAGG Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers screen protection products; protective cases to protect device-specific mobile devices and tablets; power management products for tablets, smartphones, smartwatches, cameras, and other electronic mobile devices; power stations, wireless chargers, car and wall chargers, portable power products, power wallets, etc.; earbuds, headphones, and speakers; and device-specific keyboards and device-agnostic keyboards under the ZAGG, InvisibleShield, mophie, IFROGZ, BRAVEN, Gear4, and HALO brands.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for ZAGG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZAGG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.