Zcoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $6.00 Million (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 5th. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. One Zcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcoin alerts:

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004059 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000491 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Zoin (ZOI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000713 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000178 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcoin’s official website is zcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.