ZEON (ZEON) Trading 46.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 5th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $7.54 million and approximately $25,900.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZEON token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded 46.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00042790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006676 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00037552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $116.29 or 0.00343092 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00014167 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00025127 BTC.

ZEON Token Profile

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEON is medium.com/zeon-network.

ZEON Token Trading

ZEON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

