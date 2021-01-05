Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading 10.9% Lower Over Last Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 5th. One Zilliqa coin can currently be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market capitalization of $761.36 million and $182.84 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zilliqa has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004643 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00036359 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 52.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001830 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00021002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002882 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003043 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Zilliqa

Zilliqa is a coin. It was first traded on January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,105,521,662 coins and its circulating supply is 10,814,054,509 coins. The official website for Zilliqa is www.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

