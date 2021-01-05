ZIMBOCASH Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11,153.00 (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 5th. In the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. ZIMBOCASH has a market capitalization of $7.03 million and approximately $11,153.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZIMBOCASH token can now be purchased for $0.0062 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00028528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.94 or 0.00120712 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $91.40 or 0.00269495 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.01 or 0.00495386 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.48 or 0.00260887 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00017562 BTC.

About ZIMBOCASH

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,374,347 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash.

ZIMBOCASH Token Trading

ZIMBOCASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZIMBOCASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

