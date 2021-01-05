Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Evercore ISI currently has $175.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James reissued a buy rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $156.72.

ZBH opened at $153.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $148.79 and a 200 day moving average of $138.86. The company has a market cap of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 957.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $165.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.74. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBH. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 34.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 256,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,882,000 after purchasing an additional 64,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

