Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.14.

ZTS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist increased their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Zoetis in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th.

Zoetis stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,167. The stock has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis has a 1 year low of $90.14 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $161.85 and a 200 day moving average of $156.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 91,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total value of $15,180,458.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,416,789.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.64, for a total value of $190,735.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,831,124.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 110,606 shares of company stock valued at $18,241,735. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 434,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,757,000 after buying an additional 12,841 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 6.6% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $7,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

