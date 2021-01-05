ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $29.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Friday, September 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

ZTO stock opened at $28.05 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11. ZTO Express has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $38.99. The firm has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.31. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $977.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

