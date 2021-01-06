-$0.30 EPS Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a market cap of $738.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1,494.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

