-$0.30 EPS Expected for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) to post ($0.30) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Children’s Place’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.11). The Children’s Place reported earnings per share of $1.85 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 116.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Children’s Place will report full-year earnings of ($2.49) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.96) to ($2.22). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $4.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Children’s Place.

The Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $425.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.67 million. The Children’s Place had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 15.09%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on The Children’s Place from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered The Children’s Place from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on The Children’s Place from $20.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Children’s Place from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Shares of PLCE stock opened at $50.66 on Friday. The Children’s Place has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $72.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.96. The company has a market cap of $738.98 million, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.61.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in The Children’s Place by 98.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Children’s Place by 1,494.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place by 6.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in The Children’s Place by 263.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter.

About The Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree brand names.

Read More: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Children’s Place (PLCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Children`s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

Receive News & Ratings for The Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.