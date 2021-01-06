0Chain Trading 28.8% Higher Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. 0Chain has a market cap of $23.64 million and approximately $436,493.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001354 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, 0Chain has traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000178 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 51.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 511.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ZCN is a token. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2018. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain. 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud. The official website for 0Chain is 0chain.net. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain.

0Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

