0xcert Price Up 35.4% This Week (ZXC)

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded up 43% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. 0xcert has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and $88,939.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xcert token can now be bought for $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, BitForex, IDEX and Hotbit. During the last week, 0xcert has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00047674 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00006310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.42 or 0.00327703 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00034690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002844 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 50.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,109.14 or 0.03149099 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014241 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0xcert Profile

0xcert is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 474,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,746,334 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert.

Buying and Selling 0xcert

0xcert can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, BitForex and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

