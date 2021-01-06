$1.29 Million in Sales Expected for Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) to post sales of $1.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Chiasma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.14 million to $1.50 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Chiasma will report full year sales of $1.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 million to $1.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $30.28 million, with estimates ranging from $29.01 million to $32.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Chiasma.

Get Chiasma alerts:

Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHMA shares. BidaskClub downgraded Chiasma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chiasma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $4.26. 24,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,120. Chiasma has a fifty-two week low of $2.88 and a fifty-two week high of $7.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $4.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.59.

In other news, Director David M. Stack acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.27 per share, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chiasma during the third quarter worth $29,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Chiasma during the second quarter worth $54,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Chiasma by 264.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,209 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Chiasma by 692.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chiasma during the second quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

About Chiasma

Chiasma, Inc, a clinical late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing oral medications using transient permeability enhancer technology platform for the treatment of rare and serious chronic disease worldwide. The company develops oral octreotide capsules for adult patients under the MYCAPSSA name, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the body's production of excess growth hormone.

See Also: Compound Interest

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chiasma (CHMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chiasma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chiasma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.