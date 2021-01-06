$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) will report sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.29 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Sealed Air also posted sales of $1.30 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $4.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $5.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sealed Air.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 240.81% and a net margin of 8.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on SEE shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

NYSE SEE opened at $45.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. Sealed Air has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $46.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.70%.

In related news, SVP Karl R. Deily sold 9,250 shares of Sealed Air stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $371,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 158,107 shares in the company, valued at $6,346,414.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Emile Z. Chammas sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.16, for a total value of $1,294,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 182,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,384.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 2,822.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Sealed Air during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 154.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 31.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials, equipment, and automation solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, and reduce resource use for perishable food processors in the smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

