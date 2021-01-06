$1.36 Billion in Sales Expected for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) will report $1.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Commercial Metals’ earnings. Commercial Metals reported sales of $1.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commercial Metals will report full-year sales of $5.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.42 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commercial Metals.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.22. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Commercial Metals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on CMC shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Commercial Metals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Metals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

NYSE:CMC traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 91,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,900. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day moving average is $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.24. Commercial Metals has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $24.04.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 51,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total value of $1,080,413.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at approximately $208.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Commercial Metals by 101.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 53,885 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Commercial Metals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 277,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,669,000 after purchasing an additional 11,314 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 10.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 306,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after buying an additional 30,129 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 104.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,820,000 after acquiring an additional 250,956 shares in the last quarter. 84.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Commercial Metals (CMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.