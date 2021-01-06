$1.41 Billion in Sales Expected for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) will report sales of $1.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Avis Budget Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. Avis Budget Group reported sales of $2.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avis Budget Group will report full year sales of $5.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.38 billion to $5.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Avis Budget Group.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative net margin of 7.28% and a negative return on equity of 199.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 44.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on CAR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avis Budget Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Avis Budget Group from $26.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.17.

Avis Budget Group stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.72, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -5.51 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.18. Avis Budget Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.98.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Srs Investment Management, Llc bought 79,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.28 per share, for a total transaction of $2,819,118.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 298,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,930,863. 23.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 18,604 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Avis Budget Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 82,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,373,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $167,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,257 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 132,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Avis Budget Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $354,000. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, a vehicle rental system that supply rental cars to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local and one-way truck rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 575 dealer-operated and 420 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

