$138.43 Million in Sales Expected for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) will post $138.43 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $123.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $163.30 million. Planet Fitness posted sales of $191.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full-year sales of $411.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $396.00 million to $436.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $684.38 million, with estimates ranging from $626.40 million to $783.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Planet Fitness.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $105.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.02 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Planet Fitness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.94.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total value of $11,856,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 505,703 shares of company stock valued at $38,517,224. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 2.0% in the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 52.0% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.6% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.3% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 7.5% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE PLNT traded up $2.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,442,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,856. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average is $64.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.13. Planet Fitness has a 52 week low of $23.77 and a 52 week high of $88.77.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Planet Fitness (PLNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.