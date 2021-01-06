17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Shares Up 6.5%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ) shares shot up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.99 and last traded at $13.50. 1,770,966 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 1,203,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YQ. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

17 Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:YQ)

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 17 Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.