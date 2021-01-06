$2.25 Million in Sales Expected for HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) to announce sales of $2.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for HTG Molecular Diagnostics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $2.29 million. HTG Molecular Diagnostics reported sales of $4.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

On average, analysts expect that HTG Molecular Diagnostics will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $16.34 million, with estimates ranging from $16.27 million to $16.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HTG Molecular Diagnostics.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics (NASDAQ:HTGM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). HTG Molecular Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 194.78% and a negative return on equity of 101.81%. The business had revenue of $1.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HTGM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $0.94.

Shares of HTGM stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.90. 283,888 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 610,229. HTG Molecular Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $3.78 and a 12 month high of $13.80. The company has a market cap of $27.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.47.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 172.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in HTG Molecular Diagnostics by 1,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 399,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 374,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $398,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in HTG Molecular Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter worth about $802,000. Institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

HTG Molecular Diagnostics Company Profile

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc a commercial stage life sciences company, focuses on the precision medicine. The company offers instrumentation; consumables comprising assay kits; and software that automate sample processing and profiles various molecular targets. Its platforms generate a molecular profiling library for detection using next-generation sequencing.

