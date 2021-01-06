$2.71 Billion in Sales Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will post sales of $2.71 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.91 billion. eBay reported sales of $2.82 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year sales of $10.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.06 billion to $10.31 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $11.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.62 billion to $11.53 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.13. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on eBay from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on eBay from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.64.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.63, for a total transaction of $45,746.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,801 shares in the company, valued at $793,777.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 4,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $237,142.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,052 shares of company stock worth $654,339. 5.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 136.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in eBay by 9.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,042,388 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $523,208,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 280.0% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP grew its stake in eBay by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 9,047,389 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $471,369,000 after acquiring an additional 589,663 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in eBay by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,769,097 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $302,589,000 after acquiring an additional 329,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

eBay stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay has a 1-year low of $26.02 and a 1-year high of $61.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200 day moving average is $52.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

