$21.33 Million in Sales Expected for Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Green Plains Partners LP (NASDAQ:GPP) to post sales of $21.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Green Plains Partners’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.26 million and the highest is $21.40 million. Green Plains Partners posted sales of $20.32 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will report full year sales of $83.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $83.29 million to $83.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $86.31 million, with estimates ranging from $85.50 million to $87.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Plains Partners.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $21.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.17 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 57.99% and a net margin of 49.83%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Green Plains Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the second quarter worth $71,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth $112,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 29,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361 shares during the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the third quarter worth $617,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Green Plains Partners by 102.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 50,528 shares during the last quarter. 19.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,156. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.35 and a 200 day moving average of $7.68. The company has a market cap of $196.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.80. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $14.81.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services in the United States. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage facilities, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land; and 7 fuel terminals in Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Oklahoma.

