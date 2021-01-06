$21.71 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) will post $21.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $21.26 million to $22.16 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital reported sales of $24.64 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full-year sales of $88.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $84.82 million to $91.94 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.80 million, with estimates ranging from $84.72 million to $96.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

In other PennantPark Floating Rate Capital news, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 7,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.65, for a total value of $79,374.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz sold 17,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $187,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $558,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.7% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 138,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 11.0% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 41,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.01% of the company’s stock.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 273,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,259. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $12.67. The company has a market capitalization of $423.76 million, a PE ratio of 49.64 and a beta of 1.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 97.44%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

