$220.25 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post $220.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.37 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $291.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $802.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.58 million to $814.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 2.15.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.