$220.25 Million in Sales Expected for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) to post $220.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $233.37 million. BJ’s Restaurants reported sales of $291.07 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants will report full-year sales of $802.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $771.58 million to $814.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BJ’s Restaurants.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.26. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $198.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BJ’s Restaurants has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, CMO Kevin E. Mayer sold 4,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $193,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,963 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,197 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 15,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

BJRI stock opened at $39.68 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a 52-week low of $6.01 and a 52-week high of $44.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.48. The company has a market capitalization of $885.54 million, a PE ratio of -34.50 and a beta of 2.15.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BJ’s Restaurants (BJRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.