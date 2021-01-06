2578 (NIK.V) (CVE:NIK) Trading Up 5.6%

2578 (NIK.V) (CVE:NIK) shares rose 5.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 29,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 94,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.18.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.19.

In other 2578 (NIK.V) news, insider Stichting Depositary Plethora Precious Metals Fund sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,463,000 shares in the company, valued at C$2,835,940.

2578 (NIK.V) Company Profile (CVE:NIK)

Labrador Gold Corp, formerly Nikos Explorations Ltd is a Canada-based mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and exploration of prospective gold projects in the Americas. The Company aims its investments towards three properties: The Ashuanipi project, The Nain gold project and The Hopedale greenstone properties.

