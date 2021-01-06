$282.11 Million in Sales Expected for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will announce sales of $282.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $266.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $310.00 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $333.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $1.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $275.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.80 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 18.06% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HLI shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.57.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $39,012.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,464 in the last three months. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,055.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,015,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,957,000 after buying an additional 927,450 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 207.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 871,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,084,000 after acquiring an additional 587,381 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 14.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,545,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,886,000 after purchasing an additional 585,827 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 12.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,785,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,509,000 after purchasing an additional 406,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.8% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,822,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,425,000 after purchasing an additional 192,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HLI traded up $2.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,866. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average of $60.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.25%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

