$3.47 Million in Sales Expected for OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) will announce sales of $3.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OneSpaWorld’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.80 million to $4.00 million. OneSpaWorld posted sales of $139.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 97.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that OneSpaWorld will report full year sales of $120.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $119.90 million to $121.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $189.13 million, with estimates ranging from $155.20 million to $216.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow OneSpaWorld.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.53%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of OneSpaWorld from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OneSpaWorld from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at $102,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 23.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 3.9% during the third quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 1,164,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,483. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.84. OneSpaWorld has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $16.99.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; specialized fitness classes and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

