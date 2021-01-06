3,000 Shares in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Purchased by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DeGreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 54,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 696,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 60,554 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southern Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 309.1% in the third quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 35,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 26,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $68.70. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,708. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $69.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $66.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.81.

