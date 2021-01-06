3,029 Shares in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $421,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,856,000. Yale University acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,984,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,164,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth about $13,169,000. 13.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INZY opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.24. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.10 and a 52-week high of $31.65.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.04). On average, equities analysts forecast that Inozyme Pharma, Inc. will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Inozyme Pharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.00.

About Inozyme Pharma

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a rare disease biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for treating abnormal mineralization impacting the vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant protein to treat the rare genetic diseases of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as in the early stages of development for calciphylaxis.

