$31.00 Million in Sales Expected for RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) will report sales of $31.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RBB Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $30.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $31.10 million. RBB Bancorp posted sales of $28.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will report full year sales of $116.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $116.10 million to $116.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $129.55 million, with estimates ranging from $126.20 million to $132.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow RBB Bancorp.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $29.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.85 million. RBB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.00%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RBB Bancorp from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded RBB Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RBB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on RBB Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NASDAQ RBB opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. RBB Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $21.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.32 million, a P/E ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in RBB Bancorp by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

About RBB Bancorp

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

