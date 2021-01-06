$32.41 Million in Sales Expected for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) will post sales of $32.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $31.22 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.60 million. HomeTrust Bancshares posted sales of $36.11 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $0.00. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow HomeTrust Bancshares.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $34.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.43 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 12.20%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HTBI. TheStreet upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total value of $94,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,790,829.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig C. Koontz sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $113,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,536 shares in the company, valued at $709,430.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,800 shares of company stock valued at $519,582. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 694.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 228,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 199,880 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $973,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 219,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 86,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

HTBI opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.91. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The firm has a market cap of $333.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

