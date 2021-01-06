$32.92 Million in Sales Expected for DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) to announce $32.92 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $32.85 million to $32.98 million. DHI Group reported sales of $37.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full-year sales of $136.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.52 million to $136.65 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $139.09 million, with estimates ranging from $138.15 million to $140.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.45 million. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DHX shares. TheStreet lowered DHI Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

In other news, Director Carol W. Carpenter sold 34,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $71,223.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 124,784 shares in the company, valued at $255,807.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,191,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 32,488 shares in the last quarter. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 24.2% during the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 225,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 43,868 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 1,959.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHI Group during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

DHI Group stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,707. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.46. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middles East, Africa, Asia-Pacific regions, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

