$443.69 Million in Sales Expected for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) will announce sales of $443.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $450.57 million and the lowest is $434.80 million. Installed Building Products reported sales of $401.23 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.76 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $420.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

IBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Installed Building Products from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Benchmark cut Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.64.

Shares of IBP traded up $2.97 on Wednesday, reaching $107.98. The stock had a trading volume of 295,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,129. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day moving average of $92.49. Installed Building Products has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $121.67.

In related news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total value of $81,264.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,188.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,955,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,137,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,121 shares of company stock worth $7,866,850. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,190 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,784 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $875,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. 62.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

