$47.53 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) will announce sales of $47.53 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $38.40 million and the highest is $58.37 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $132.67 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $188.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.72 million to $199.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $304.42 million, with estimates ranging from $268.43 million to $347.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.80). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%.

HT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $4.75 to $5.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In related news, CEO Jay H. Shah bought 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,175.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 514,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,471.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashish R. Parikh sold 86,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $713,779.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,046.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HT. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 76,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 34,474 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 40,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 64.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,546. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a one year low of $2.29 and a one year high of $14.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.81.

About Hersha Hospitality Trust

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

