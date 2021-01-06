49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) Shares Gap Down to $0.12

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) (CVE:FNR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.12, but opened at $0.11. 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 2,500 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.10 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$9.56 million and a P/E ratio of 0.56.

49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) Company Profile (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 49 North Resources Inc. (FNR.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.