$490.49 Million in Sales Expected for Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post $490.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $494.00 million and the lowest is $484.08 million. Primo Water posted sales of $600.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year sales of $1.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $517.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.22 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRMW. Raymond James began coverage on Primo Water in a report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 25th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Primo Water from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primo Water currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Primo Water by 5.6% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Primo Water by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Primo Water by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Primo Water by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Primo Water by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,537 shares during the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.95. 2,762,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.79. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

