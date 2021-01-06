4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $35.01 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

