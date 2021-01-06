$54.06 Million in Sales Expected for Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) will report $54.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $56.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.20 million. Vocera Communications posted sales of $49.65 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year sales of $193.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $180.50 million to $198.23 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $211.35 million, with estimates ranging from $194.00 million to $223.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.17. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 8.13% and a negative return on equity of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $53.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Vocera Communications from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Friday, October 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vocera Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In related news, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 5,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total transaction of $178,228.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,604.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 14,336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $461,189.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,131 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,674. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 3.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,766 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,075,000 after buying an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Vocera Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCRA traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.90. 14,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,053. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.20. Vocera Communications has a 52 week low of $15.89 and a 52 week high of $43.59. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

