$59.60 Million in Sales Expected for Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) to announce sales of $59.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $58.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.42 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $64.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $236.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $235.50 million to $238.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $247.74 million, with estimates ranging from $238.60 million to $261.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Boingo Wireless.

Get Boingo Wireless alerts:

Boingo Wireless (NASDAQ:WIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. Boingo Wireless had a negative return on equity of 17.43% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $58.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.37 million.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WIFI. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Boingo Wireless from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boingo Wireless has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

NASDAQ:WIFI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.14. 219,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 213,572. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average of $12.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $585.14 million, a P/E ratio of -37.17 and a beta of 1.08. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $15.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,692,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 180.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after acquiring an additional 406,073 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boingo Wireless in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,020,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 13.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 779,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 91,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Boingo Wireless by 133.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 80,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boingo Wireless

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. It offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

Featured Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boingo Wireless (WIFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boingo Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boingo Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.