$661.85 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to report $661.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $653.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $667.04 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $833.13 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.70 billion to $3.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS.

BYD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Argus raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.76.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded up $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.39. The company had a trading volume of 46,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,492. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Boyd Gaming has a 1 year low of $6.44 and a 1 year high of $43.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54.

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,288.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock valued at $8,750,731 over the last 90 days. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Boyd Gaming by 0.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 123,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Cipher Capital LP raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 13,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

