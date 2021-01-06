$802.62 Million in Sales Expected for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) will announce sales of $802.62 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $767.00 million and the highest is $840.00 million. Clean Harbors posted sales of $871.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Clean Harbors.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $779.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.27.

NYSE:CLH opened at $77.23 on Wednesday. Clean Harbors has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $88.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

In related news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $91,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,799.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $232,236.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,457,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,122 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,398 over the last ninety days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLH. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 73.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 216,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,005,000 after buying an additional 91,750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 52,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 6,671 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

