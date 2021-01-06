$874.05 Million in Sales Expected for Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $874.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $910.50 million and the lowest is $843.45 million. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $3.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $771.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.87 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bloomin’ Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

BLMN opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.96.

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total value of $4,202,500.00. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.41, for a total value of $2,761,500.00. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,333,674 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,635,000 after acquiring an additional 560,545 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bloomin’ Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 411,757 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after buying an additional 33,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin' Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

