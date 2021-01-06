89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Purchased by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) by 299.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,707 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in 89bio were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 116.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at $115,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the second quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of 89bio by 56.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on 89bio from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded 89bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 89bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on 89bio from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on 89bio in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $22.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.14. 89bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $189,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $189,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BIO89-100, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

