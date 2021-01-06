A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, November 20th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S in a report on Friday, December 4th.

AMKBY traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.34. 63,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,215. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.14. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.32. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 1 year low of $3.54 and a 1 year high of $11.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.27.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The transportation company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 3.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A.P. MÃ¸ller – MÃ¦rsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand Â- A Maersk Company, Hamburg SÃ¼d, and APM Terminal brands.

