ABB (NYSE:ABB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.58

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.58 and last traded at $28.58, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.96.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Get ABB alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ABB by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,684,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 829,300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 82,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,930 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in ABB by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 4.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ABB (NYSE:ABB)

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

Read More: LIBOR

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.