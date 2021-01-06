AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ABCL. SVB Leerink started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.40.

Shares of ABCL opened at $38.51 on Tuesday. AbCellera Biologics has a fifty-two week low of $37.62 and a fifty-two week high of $71.91.

About AbCellera Biologics

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

