AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $36.89

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.89 and last traded at $37.73, with a volume of 8077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $38.51.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AbCellera Biologics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

About AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL)

There is no company description available for AbCellera Biologics Inc

