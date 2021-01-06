Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) Shares Up 2.3%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) shot up 2.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.07 and last traded at $12.06. 84,693 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 57,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.79.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABST. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $591.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.81.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 million. Absolute Software had a net margin of 9.10% and a negative return on equity of 21.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Absolute Software stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 164,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000. Absolute Software makes up approximately 1.6% of Millrace Asset Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Millrace Asset Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Absolute Software at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

