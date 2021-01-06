ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.81.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACAD. ValuEngine raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $61.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, EVP Austin D. Kim sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $394,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total value of $55,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,735.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,982 shares of company stock valued at $774,823. Corporate insiders own 27.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 486,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,048,000 after acquiring an additional 181,000 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,370,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $754,000. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.84. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $30.02 and a 1 year high of $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.44.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.16). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 40.35% and a negative net margin of 63.92%. The firm had revenue of $120.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.84 EPS for the current year.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Story: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.