Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Sells $515,771.54 in Stock

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total value of $515,771.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,422,751.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ XLRN traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $122.38. The company had a trading volume of 437,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,754. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.99 and its 200-day moving average is $108.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.16 and a beta of 0.59. Acceleron Pharma Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $136.25.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 157.84% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,641,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $522,254,000 after purchasing an additional 204,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,334,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,930,000 after buying an additional 73,145 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 8.3% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,929,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Acceleron Pharma by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,147,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,089,000 after buying an additional 18,148 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 272.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,033,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,354,000 after buying an additional 756,387 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XLRN. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Acceleron Pharma from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Acceleron Pharma from $137.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Acceleron Pharma from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

